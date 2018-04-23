Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Heavy rain and thunderstorms from the Southeast up to the Northeast this week.

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good Morning everyone!  Happy Monday.

We've got some springtime weather for much of the country this week.  However, a slow moving system that brought severe weather including tornadoes along the Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle is tracking across the Southeast up into the MidAtlantic and eventually the Northeast midweek.

storm reports

Rain, heavy at times will bring the risk for flooding along its path.

future radar

Strong to severe storms are possible as well with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. 

rainfall

Meanwhile a system over the Northern Rockies will bring mainly rain and some higher elevations snow across the Northern Rockies and Northern High Plains.

today forecast

We'll keep you posted from here!  See you on Fox and Friends.

JD 


 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.