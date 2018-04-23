Driver held on $150,000 bond in fatal Amish buggy crash

An Ohio driver accused of hitting an Amish buggy in a crash that killed a woman and critically hurt a man and two young children has been jailed on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Steven Hunter, of Sidney, also is charged with failing to stop after the Friday night crash in Shelby County.

A judge on Monday set Hunter's bond at $150,000. Hunter's public defender hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Authorities say the buggy was properly lit when it was hit from behind and four people from nearby Maplewood were ejected.

The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Sarah Schwartz died at the scene. A 26-year-old man, an 18-month-old boy and a 4-month-old girl were hospitalized in critical condition.

The sheriff's office has no update on their conditions.