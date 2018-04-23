Colorado man built 'sex chamber' for intercourse with pet husky, pressured ex-girlfriend to join, cops say

A Colorado man and his ex-girlfriend were arrested on several animal cruelty charges in March after building a "sex chamber" in their backyard to have intercourse with their pet dog, police said.

Frederick Blue Manzanares, 50, and Janette Eileen Solano, 48, were arrested on warrants for four counts of animal cruelty, including mistreatment and neglect, after the pair allegedly had sex with their Siberian husky mix named Bubba, the Denver Post reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Aurora police launched an investigation in March 2017 after Solano reported a domestic violence incident against Manzanares, according to the Denver Patch.

Solano told police she was being pressured into having sex with Bubba in a backyard trailer Manzanares allegedly turned into a "sex chamber." The trailer allegedly featured a special bench with "red padding" that made it easier for Solano to have sex with the dog.

The ex-girlfriend also told investigators that, just after adopting Bubba about a year earlier, she discovered videos of women having sex with dogs and horses on their shared laptop. Solano confronted Manzanares, who allegedly responded by asking her to keep an open mind, according to the Post.

“He then spent the next six months introducing her to bestiality videos, bestiality forums, as well as providing her different literature on bestiality,” the affidavit said, according to the newspaper.

TEEN BITES CHICKEN'S HEAD OFF, CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY, POLICE SAY

Manzanares allegedly sprayed dog hormones around the "sex chamber" trailer to arouse Bubba, and would then document himself having sex with the dog, police said.

Investigators reportedly found videos of the couple having sex with Bubba, and Solano told authorities Manzanares would send her pictures of the dog while she was at work, alongside text messages such as, "He's thinking of you. ;)"

Solano reportedly said she became "somewhat jealous" of her boyfriend's relationship with Bubba.

"It can easily appear as if I've taken a backseat to Bubba,” she told police in an email, according to the Denver Patch.

Manzanares disappeared from the home after Solano reported the sexual encounters to police, according to the news outlet.