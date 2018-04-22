Chicago police spot 'elderly' woman pushing another woman's body in shopping cart

An elderly woman was found pushing a shopping cart with another woman's dead body inside on the South Side of Chicago Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a call for a wellness check located the woman and the cart shortly before 8 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood.

The deceased woman's remains were transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner pending identification. Information about the cause of death was not immediately available.

A Chicago Police spokesman told Fox News that the woman found with the cart had been taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No decision had been made about whether to file charges.

The woman's identity, including her age, was not immediately known.

