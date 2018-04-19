Sheriff: Video shows slaying suspect at Iowa store

Authorities have released new video of a Minnesota woman suspected of killing her husband and then a woman in southwest Florida.

The surveillance video shows 56-year-old Lois Riess at a Kum & Go convenience store in northern Iowa.

The video from March 23 shows Riess approach the cashier, buy a sandwich and ask for directions south of the state. The store is next to Diamond Jo Casino, where authorities say Riess spent most of the day gambling before stopping at the gas station.

Riess has been on the run since her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found fatally shot at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on March 23.

Officials believe she used the same gun to kill 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson. Authorities believe Riess killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.