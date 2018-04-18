Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

A late winter storm moves across the Midwest, but looks like Spring is behind it finally!

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

A late season snowstorm moving across the Midwest and Great Lakes will spread snow across the region.

forecast midwest

The heaviest snow will fall across northern Iowa, southern Minnesota, and southern Wisconsin.

snowfall NAM

A new storm moving onshore from the Pacific will bring rain and snow to the Northwest and Northern California then inland on Thursday.

today forecast

And we may finally get some springtime weather for the Northern Tier of the country after this weekend.

highs sunday

Stay tuned.  Have a great day everyone.

JD 
 

