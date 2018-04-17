Barbara Bush remembered by politicians, lawmakers around the world: 'An advocate of the American family'

With the news of former first lady Barbara Bush’s passing on Tuesday, lawmakers and officials from around the world shared fond words about the family’s matriarch.

Bush, described as “a relentless proponent of family literacy,” died at the age of 92, a spokesman for the family confirmed.

Read on to see what others had to say about the former first lady:

President Trump tweeted he and first lady Melania Trump “join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush.” He went on to describe her as “an advocate of the American family” and said she would “be remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”

A tweeted statement from Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence said, "Bush was a woman of unique strength and grace whose devotion to her family was an inspiration to every American.

Former President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama shared a statement on Twitter, calling Bush "the rock of a family dedicated to public service."

Former President Bill Clinton called Bush “a remarkable woman” who “showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like.”

Former Vice President Al Gore described her as "a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country."

Senate candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney said Bush was “the great First Lady of our times” and he and his wife “will profoundly miss her friendship, her compassion, & the twinkle of her eye.”

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright tweeted that Bush “was a woman of incredibly determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values.”

Canadian President Justin Trudeau tweeted that Bush leaves behind “a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family.”

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan offered his condolences to the Bush family and said “May she rest in eternal peace.”