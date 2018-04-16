Trial on hold, but attention remains on baby death case

A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case.

Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

Prosecutors said the privilege doesn't apply in this case. A trial that was to begin Monday in Warren County Court in Lebanon now awaits an appeals court ruling.

Authorities first learned of the baby from a doctor. Prosecutors said Richardson buried the full-term baby shortly after giving birth within days after her senior prom in early May 2017.