Police release video of run-in with Nasim Aghdam hours before she opened fire at YouTube

Just hours before shooting three people at YouTube’s headquarters in California earlier this month and then taking her own life, Nasim Aghdam told police officers she had no intention of hurting herself or others.

The police in Mountain View released police bodycam footage on Friday that shows officers talking to the suspected shooter after finding her asleep in her car in an empty Walmart parking lot on April 3 around 1:30 a.m.

Aghdam, 39, was reported missing by her family the day before but when officers spoke to her, she insisted she'd left her home in San Diego because she was not getting along with her family.

Police asked her if she was taking any medication or if she was thinking of harming herself or anyone else, to which she replied, “No.”

Police contacted Aghdam’s father afterward, but an hour later he father called back to say that he believed she may have been in the area because she "recently become upset about changes on the YouTube platform that had impacted videos she had created on living a vegan lifestyle," police said in a statement Friday.

About 11 hours after her encounter with officers, Aghdam opened fire at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, shooting three people before killing herself. She was reportedly angry with the company because it had stopped paying her for her videos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.