The Weather Front

We're seeing all four seasons on one weather map!

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!

today

April has certainly been a crazy month of weather so far.  And this week is no exception.

snow

We've got a big winter storm that's stretching across the interior Northwest, Northern Rockies, and the Northern Plains.

winter storm

Then the snow will expand into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Blizzard conditions are possible over the Northern Plains with strong winds and heavy snow.

friday severe

On the southern side of this system, severe storms will develop from the east-central Plains and eastern Texas to the Mississippi River Valley. Flooding will also be possible.

friday temps

Meanwhile, ahead of a cold front, temperatures will warm up considerably for the Eastern third of the country before crashing down into cooler than average temperatures on Sunday.

new york

Enjoy it while it lasts!


JD 
 

