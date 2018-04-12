Police officer shot while serving warrant in Massachusetts

Authorities say a police officer has been shot while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts residence.

State police spokesman Dave Procopio says a local police officer was shot Thursday afternoon in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl), on Cape Cod. The officer's condition is unclear.

Procopio says the shooter may still be in the residence where the officer was serving the warrant. He calls it an "ongoing situation."

No additional details are available.