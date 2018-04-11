Dismembered body found in park identified

The New York Police Department has identified a woman whose dismembered body was found in a Brooklyn park.

The Wall Street Journal says investigators still don't know how 26-year-old Brandy Odom died.

Police say the victim lived across the street from Canarsie Park, where her remains were discovered on Monday.

Her torso was found first and her limbs were found later in plastic bags in the same park.

Investigators were searching for surveillance video in the area on Wednesday.

Robert Clouden told The New York Times he saw the torso Monday morning but thought it was a doll because it was so small. He didn't realize it actually had been a body until he saw the police at the park later that evening.