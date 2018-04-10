Sailors and scholars from Arctic countries discuss security

Scholars and navy representatives from nations with Arctic territory have gathered at the U.S. Naval War College to discuss security and defense in the region.

The Newport Arctic Scholars Initiative convened in Newport, Rhode Island, on Tuesday.

The United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland sent representatives.

Walter Berbrick, an associate war college professor, says he hopes Russia can participate, but isn't currently because of strained relations with the U.S.

Berbrick says it is the first multinational, collaborative research forum focusing on Arctic security and defense.

He says each country is challenged by China's attempts to gain more influence in the Arctic, which has vast natural resources and could provide shorter trade routes between some nations.

The participants will collaborate on research about ensuring access and promoting security.