Police: Man with gun to head tells officers he shot someone

Authorities say a man found pointing a gun at his head in the parking lot of a South Carolina restaurant led to them finding a body at a North Carolina home.

Travelers Rest, South Carolina, police said in a report that officers were able to get 45-year-old Jason Butler to put down the gun around 8:20 p.m. Monday. Butler told police he had shot a man at his North Carolina home.

Authorities say they went to Butler's home in Forest City, North Carolina, and found the body of 49-year-old Michael Splawn.

Butler's wife told police her husband was on medication and had been getting more aggressive and delirious in recent days.

Butler was charged with murder in Rutherford County, North Carolina. He did not have a lawyer at his Tuesday arraignment.