Texas elected official gets misdemeanor, accused of berating a teen girl wearing Trump T-shirt

An elected official and Moms Demand Action member in the Houston metropolitan area was charged with a misdemeanor Wednesday for allegedly berating a young teenage girl wearing a Trump T-shirt.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office told Fox News that West University Place Councilwoman Kellye Burke was issued a citation for disorderly conduct Wednesday, which is punishable by fine.

“They were scared,” the father of one of the girls told the local news. “They were absolutely scared. My little girl essentially wanted to know if this woman was going to hurt her.”

Burke allegedly screamed, “Grab ‘em by the p---- girls!” at the group of four teenagers waiting in line to get cookies for younger kids at their church Saturday night, KPRC reported.

The father told the local news that when the girls tried to ignore her, she yelled the obscenity again, and then Burke started yelling, “MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!” as she shook her fist at them.

She allegedly took a photo of the girl wearing a “Trump: Make America Great Again” T-shirt before leaving.

The girls never responded, but it left them shaken.

KPRC reporter Jacob Rascon said he knocked on Burke’s door, in which she told him to “go away,” adding that she had no idea why he was there.

University police referred the case to the constable’s office, which filed a class C misdemeanor charge against Burke.

One of the families said Burke did reach out to them to apologize, but ultimately, they said, as an elected official, the voters need to handle the matter.