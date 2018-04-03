YouTube shooting injures 4, woman believed to be shooter dead, police say

Police confirmed Tuesday that a woman believed to be a shooter opened fire at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, wounding at least four people before apparently killing herself.

Hospital officials told KTVU they received multiple patients. KGO-TV reported the shooter was believed to be a white woman wearing a headscarf and a dark top, but police did not immediately confirm it. Witnesses told KTVU that the suspect shot her boyfriend before killing herself. Authorities told the Los Angeles Times that the incident did not appear to be terrorism.

San Bruno Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to an active shooter. They previously tweeted there was police activity at 901 Cherry Ave., where the company's campus is located. They advised the public to "stay out of the area."

President Trump tweeted that he was briefed on the incident and added "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved." He also thanked law enforcement and responders who are on the scene. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders previously told Fox News that the president was briefed and they were monitoring the situation.

San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson told KTVU the situation was "relatively secure" about an hour after the gunshots were first reported.

Users on social media indicated that ambulances were arriving and nearby offices were on lockdown. Many claimed there was an "active shooter."

The San Bruno Police Department told Fox News that officers are responding to the scene and they received at least 50 calls reporting gunshots.

Aerial images from KTVU showed officers on the scene, with some patting down a line of people outside.

Todd Sherman, who identified himself as a Product Manager at YouTube, claimed on Twitter that he was in a meeting at the building when they heard people running. He said he and others made their way to the exit and at one point when he "looked down" he "saw blood drips on the floor and stairs." He said he saw authorities on the scene and added that he was now on his way home.

The California Highway Patrol told Fox News that San Bruno police requested their assistance with the perimeter regarding reports of an active shooter.

Regarding the situation, Google Communications tweeted that they were "coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

The FBI San Francisco office tweeted that agents were at the scene "in support of our local law enforcement partners." The San Bruno police were the lead agency, they added. The bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that their San Francisco field office was also responding to the scene.

