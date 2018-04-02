Dow closes down nearly 460 after earlier 700-point plunge

Stocks tumbled on Monday as technology giants sank on potential regulatory scrutiny and a backlash from consumers worried about their privacy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 458.92 points, which almost matched the benchmark index's drop in the entire first quarter, when it tumbled 616 points. The Nasdaq flirted with a correction, meaning a drop of 10% or more from a recent high.

Facebook's shares were down more than 2.5% and approached a bear market as the social media company contended with the fallout from a leak that exposed the personal data of more than 50 million users.

Amazon fell more than 5% and was headed for its biggest point drop ever as it faced renewed criticism on Twitter from President Donald Trump, alleging that the e-commerce giant was responsible for the shuttering of retailers across the nation.

