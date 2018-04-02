'Affluenza' teen's release 'grave injustice,' MADD president says

The imminent release of “affluenza” teen Ethan Couch, who was convicted in 2013 of a drunk driving crash that killed four people, is a “grave injustice,” the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving said Sunday.

MADD president Colleen Sheehey-Church told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth the group will be monitoring Couch's Monday release very closely.

“As an organization, we’ll be there to serve them if they need us. We’ll continue to watch him because we have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation when he does get out on Monday,” she told the station.

Couch is expected to get out of the Tarrant County Detention Center in Texas on Monday after serving two years for violating his probation and fleeing to Mexico with his mother, FOX4 News reported.

Couch, then 16, was convicted in 2013 for a drunk driving crash that killed four people near Fort Worth, and was sentenced to probation after his attorney said Couch's wealthy lifestyle had led to a pervasive irresponsibility that left him incapable of possessing a common sense of right and wrong.

Upon his release, Couch will be forced to adhere to a 9 p.m. curfew, and will have to wear a GPS tracker and an alcohol monitor, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported.