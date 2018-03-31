Prosecutor says officer was justified in fatal bar shooting

A prosecutor in Virginia has ruled that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting an armed man who took several people hostage inside a bar last year.

The Daily Press reports Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn issued a report after investigating the April 2017 shooting of Caleb "C.J." Jackson Jr.

It says Jackson began acting erratically at the bar after hours, at one point taking out a pistol and waving it around. Then he fired several rounds, striking an employee.

Officers broke down the locked front door and barged in.

The report says, Sgt. Perry A. Bartels saw Jackson face him and raise a gun to his waist. Bartels fired three shots, striking and killing Jackson.

Jackson died at the scene. The employee who was shot survived.

