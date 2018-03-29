Stephon Clark's funeral set for Thursday as Sacramento remains on edge

The 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard – sparking widespread protests – will be laid to rest Thursday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who called the death of Stephon Clark “an atrocity,” will give the eulogy at the funeral scheduled for 11 a.m. local time at Bayside of South Sacramento church.

Clark’s cousin, Suzette Clark, told the Associated Press the family wants Clark to be remembered as “more than just a hashtag.”

“I just hope it can bring people together,” she said. “Emotions are heightened, but I just hope everyone comes and shows compassion.”

California’s capital city has been on edge since two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Stephon in his grandparents’ backyard. Police say they thought he was holding a gun, but he was found only with a cellphone.

Protesters – which have included Clark’s brother, Stevante, who disrupted a city council meeting earlier this week and chanted his brother’s name – have called for police to face criminal charges.

“We are not mad at all the law enforcement. We’re not trying to start a riot,” Shernita Crosby, Clark’s aunt, said. “What we want the world to know is that we got to stop this because black lives matter.”

Protests have twice blocked fans from entering the NBA arena downtown for Sacramento Kings games.

Authorities are discussing what measures need to be taken ahead of the Kings’ Thursday night game against the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday morning, the Kings announced the team is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for Clark’s children. The team also said it were partnering with a local group called “Build. Black. Coalition” which supports black communities in Sacramento.

“This fund cannot fix the issues that led to the death of their father,” the coalition said in a statement. “But it will secure opportunities for their future while the family and the city grapples with healing.”

In an impromptu and heartfelt speech at Wednesday night’s game, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said the shooting was “absolutely horrific.”

“I also wanted to say that we at the Kings recognize people’s ability to protest peacefully and we respect that. We here at the Kings recognize that we have a big platform,” he told the crowd. “It’s a privilege, but it’s also a responsibility. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously and we stand here before you – old, young, black, white, brown – and we are all united in our commitment.”

On Wednesday, about 50 protesters took over the intersection near the Sacramento district attorney’s office. In New York City, hundreds of people marched to protest the shooting. At least 11 people were detained as tensions flared and a police officer was injured when a protester hurled a glass bottle at his face during the demonstration in Times Square.

The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined the investigation, a move Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he hopes will bring "faith and transparency" to a case that he said has sparked "extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city."

The Rev. Shane Harris of the National Action Network, a civil rights group founded by Sharpton, said this week that Clark's funeral "will be a national day of mourning for this family and for Stephon Clark. But it will also be a national day of justice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.