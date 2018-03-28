Human remains found in California confirmed as missing Hollywood model-actress

Human remains recovered by authorities in California this week were confirmed on Wednesday to be those of missing model-actress Adea Shabani.

Shabani, 25, was last seen in Hollywood on Feb. 23. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the investigators found human remains in a shallow grave in a bank of the Spenceville Wildlife Area around 8 a.m.

Sheriff's officials said Wednesday an autopsy positively identified the remains were Shabani. She suffered "blunt force trauma to her head," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

A final cause of death has not yet been determined pending toxicology results, however Shabani's death has been ruled a homicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that Christopher Spotz, a 33-year-old man believed to be Shabani's boyfriend, was involved in her death, but could not elaborate.

Considered a person of interest in Shabani's disappearance, Spotz fatally shot himself after leading officers on a police chase in a stolen truck Thursday. The two reportedly met in acting school.

A native of Macedonia, Shabani moved to the U.S. less than two years ago to pursue an acting career. She had been living in Los Angeles when she was last seen.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.