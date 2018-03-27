The Latest: Funeral for NYC firefighter concludes

The Latest on the funeral of a firefighter killed while battling a blaze on a movie set (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A New York City firefighter killed while battling a blaze on a movie set has been hailed as a hero in the majestic St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, noting that Catholics are observing Holy Week, said Tuesday that Lt. Michael Davidson gave his life for others, as Jesus did.

Dolan says Davidson's blood contained "the DNA of the FDNY."

Davidson's casket departed his funeral as it had arrived: on a firetruck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue.

The father of four was overcome by smoke early Friday at a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

___

11:45 a.m.

A New York City firefighter killed while battling a blaze on a movie set is being hailed as a hero in the majestic St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, noting that Catholics are observing Holy Week, said Tuesday that Lt. Michael Davidson gave his life for others, as Jesus did.

Dolan says Davidson's blood contained "the DNA of the FDNY."

Davidson's casket arrived at his funeral on a firetruck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue.

Davidson was overcome by smoke early Friday at a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

He leaves behind a wife and four young children.

___

10:45 a.m.

A funeral is being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral for a New York City firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.

The flag-draped coffin bearing Lt. Michael Davidson arrived at the famous cathedral Tuesday on a fire truck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Along the route, American flags were draped overhead.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue. A bagpipe emitted the mournful strains of "Amazing Grace" as the casket was carried into the cathedral.

Davidson died early Friday. He had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.

___

12:05 a.m.

Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.

Tuesday's funeral for Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Davidson died early Friday from smoke inhalation. The 15-year veteran had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.