Sacramento sees more protests after fatal shooting of unarmed black man

Protests continued in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday following Sunday's fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

Around 3 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers prevented protesters from entering Interstate 5.

One day earlier, demonstrators shut down I-5 during the afternoon commute and delayed the start of a pro basketball game at the city's downtown sports arena.

Though no violence occurred, tensions remained high between protesters and police, as crowds moved from Tower Bridge, then to the state Capitol and ultimately to the streets of downtown Sacramento -- a route of about four miles, FOX 40 reported.

The protesters shouted slogans like, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “No justice! No peace!” Some reportedly climbed atop and pounded on parked patrol vehicles while others tried to prevent tensions from escalating.

At least one protester was arrested for allegedly breaking a window on a commuter bus, FOX 40 reported.

A candlelight vigil was held to commemorate the death of Clark, who died in a hail of police gunshots Sunday night in the darkened backyard of the home where he had been staying with his grandparents. Police say they thought he was pointing a handgun but they found only a cellphone nearby.

By midnight the protests had largely fizzled out and police reopened streets. Some of the protesters reportedly cheered as the police drove away.