Prosecutor: Man stabs woman and sets car, her body on fire

A Maryland prosecutor says a man stabbed a woman approximately 30 times, drove around with the body in her car and ultimately set the vehicle and her body on fire.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 29-year-old Stephan Lunningham is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of 49-year-old Angela Fay Thomas.

Montgomery County Assistant State's Attorney Jessica Hall says Lunningham set the car and Thomas's body ablaze after driving around for between one or two days.

According to charging documents, a surveillance video from a Germantown 7-Eleven service station showed Lunningham with a red gas can. Court records say Thomas's Honda Accord was set on fire shortly thereafter.

Attorney Samantha Fuchs says Lunningham is innocent until proven guilty.

