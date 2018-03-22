Latest Nor'Easter exits, Flooding fears for Southern California

Good morning everyone!

The Northeast is digging out from the 4th Nor'Easter in less than a month. Take a look at some of the snow totals:

New England is still feeling the results of the tail end of the storm with snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

Conditions will improve through the day. Meanwhile, a slow moving storm over the west coast will bring the potential for heavy rain, flash flooding, and heavy mountain snow to the Sierra range.

This is going to be a big concern for those living in flood prone regions due to the recent wildfires.

Have a great day everyone. Be safe.

JD