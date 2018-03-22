Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Latest Nor'Easter exits, Flooding fears for Southern California

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!

radar

The Northeast is digging out from the 4th Nor'Easter in less than a month.  Take a look at some of the snow totals:

snowfall

New England is still feeling the results of the tail end of the storm with snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding. 

future radar

Conditions will improve through the day.  Meanwhile, a slow moving storm over the west coast will bring the potential for heavy rain, flash flooding, and heavy mountain snow to the Sierra range. 

future

This is going to be a big concern for those living in flood prone regions due to the recent wildfires.

flood advisories

Have a great day everyone.  Be safe.

today forecast

JD 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.