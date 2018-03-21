Austin serial bomber ID'd as Mark Anthony Conditt: What we know about the Pflugerville resident

The "serial bomber" who terrorized Texas for three weeks was revealed Wednesday to be Mark Anthony Conditt, a 24-year-old who worked in manufacturing and computer repair -- and who apparently kept his dark side hidden from neighbors and roommates alike.

A law enforcement source confirmed confirmed to Fox News that Conditt was the bomber, who died as cops closed in on him Wednesday. Conditt killed two people and injured several others in a string of March bombings.

Here's what's known so far about the suspect, as law enforcement officials continue to hunt for a motive.

Who is he?

Conditt is a 24-year-old white male. The Austin-American Statesman, however, reports some public records indicate he may have been 23 years old.

The first photo of Conditt -- from 2013 -- circulated early Wednesday. It was authenticated by the Austin-American Statesman, which reported the picture came from the Facebook page of his mom, Danene Conditt, who appeared to be celebrating his high school graduation.

“I officially graduated Mark from High School on Friday," her post said. "1 down, 3 to go. He has 30 hrs of college credit too, but he’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do….maybe a mission trip. Thanks to everyone for your support over the years.”

Other than that, Conditt appeared to have little social media presence. But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News on Wednesday that Conditt did not delete his digital footprint and authorities had a "treasure trove of information" to work with.

Abbott said the suspect, who is not ex-military, did not post things on social media beforehand that would be "red flags."

Where did he live?

Conditt lived with two roommates in Pflugerville, located about 20 miles north of Austin, Abbott told "FOX & friends."

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales confirmed the bomber lived in his city -- just two blocks from Gonzales' house.

Jay Schulze, who has lived in Pflugerville for 13 years, says he was out jogging when he was stopped by police and asked about the bombings Tuesday night. He said there was a large police presence in his neighborhood overnight.

Police flew drones over what he described as a rundown, "weird house with a lot of people coming and going" from about 9 p.m. until about 3 a.m.

Conditt and his father, Pat, purchased a Pflugerville property last year that is now valued at about $69,000, according to property records. The neighbor said Conditt had been living in that house, which he built with his father’s help.

What was his motive?

It's still too early to tell, according to authorities. For weeks, police said they had not been ruling out any motives.

"We do not understand what motivated him to do what he did, and that will be part of the continuing investigation as we try to learn more about him and to understand why he took the actions he did," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Wednesday.

Initially, investigators said the blasts could be acts of domestic terrorism or possibly hate crimes since the victims of the first attacks were all minorities. But officials soon backed off of that possibility and the two men hurt in Sunday's explosion were white men in their 20s.

Was he acting alone?

A federal agent says it's "hard to say" whether the Austin bombing suspect was acting alone.

But Fred Milanowski, agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' Houston Field Division, told reporters Wednesday investigators believe the dead suspect built all of four of the package bombs that have blown up in Austin since March 2.

What else do we know?

Conditt was home-schooled and went to Austin Community College, neighbors told the Austin American-Statesman.

“I know this is a cliché but I just can’t imagine that,” a neighbor of Conditt told the Statesman, adding he always seemed to be a nice kid.

He had worked at Crux Semiconductor in Austin as a "purchasing Agent/buyer/shipping and receiving," according to a profile on a job recruiting website and had previously worked as a computer repair technician, the Statesman reported.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun andThe Associated Press contributed to this report.