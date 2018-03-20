Standoff underway with gunman at Panera Bread near Princeton University

A standoff was underway Tuesday outside a Panera Bread restaurant near Princeton University after police responded to reports of a man with a gun inside the chain eatery.

A man armed with a handgun reportedly entered the Panera Bread on Nassau Street across from the Ivy League university around 10:30 a.m. Employees and customers fled as police swarmed the location.

Princeton police alerted residents in the area to stay away and traffic was closed between Washington and Witherspoon streets.

It was not immediately clear if gunshots were fired inside or if there were any hostages.

Police Chief Nick Sutter told Planet Princeton that authorities were trying to negotiate with the gunman. The man could be heard on the police scanner saying “no one is coming through those doors.”

Sutter said police did not know if anyone else was still inside the building. He said the situation was contained.

Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn while negotiations continued.

The university sent out an alert to students and faculty. On its website, officials said two nearby campus buildings - Henry House and Scheide Caldwell House - were being evacuated.

"It is not known whether the gunman has any connection to the University," the university said. "Classes are not in session, as this is the week of spring break."

A second alert sent out to the Princeton University community saying there was a shelter-in-place and shots fired was sent out as a mistake.

"Some University community members received a PTENS telephone call that incorrectly said shots had been reported and a shelter-in-place order was issued," the university tweeted. "NO SHOTS WERE FIRED; THERE IS NO SHELTER-IN-PLACE order. Continue to avoid the area."

Princeton public schools were sheltering in place due to the incident.

“PHS is monitoring situation in town and we are in ‘shelter-in-place’ status as a precaution,” Gary Snyder, principal at Princeton High School tweeted. “’Shelter-in-place’ keeps us secure indoors, instruction able to continue and on stand-by for updates.”

Tom Morrison, a retired sheriff's deputy from Kern County, California, told NJ.com he was at a Starbucks nearby on Nassau Street when he saw the police arrive.

"I ran outside to get some of the people who came to look behind the perimeter," Morrison said. "The police were operating with efficiency. They were putting up the perimeter pretty fast."