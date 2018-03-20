Minnesota man charged in Salvation Army apartment stabbings

A Minnesota man is charged with murder in the fatal stabbings of two of his neighbors at a Salvation Army apartment building.

Fifty-three-year-old Glenn Roger Johnson was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree murder in the Saturday night stabbings in Rochester, Minnesota. Bail was set at $3 million.

Johnson is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Eric Alan Flemming and 57-year-old Phillip William Hicks with kitchen knives at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments. Police had mediated an argument among the three men just 10 minutes before the stabbings were reported.

An officer arrested Johnson as he tried to leave through a back stairwell. The two victims were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Post Bulletin reports Johnson's attorney, Catherine Hanson, said she has no comment.