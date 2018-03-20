The Latest: Damond's family praises charges against officer

The Latest on a charges against a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

The family of an unarmed Australian woman shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call says charges against the officer are "one step toward justice."

Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in Tuesday morning and is held on murder and manslaughter charges. He shot Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond in the stomach in July after she approached his squad car in the alley behind her home.

Damond's family said in a written statement that they're pleased that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman decided to bring charges. They say they hope a strong case will be presented and Noor will be convicted.

Their statement says justice "demands accountability for those responsible for recklessly killing the fellow citizens they are sworn to protect."

___

12:05 p.m.

A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been booked on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

Jail records show he's being held on $500,000 bail.

___

11:45 p.m.

A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and a news conference was scheduled later Tuesday to announce charges in the case.

Tom Plunkett, an attorney for Officer Mohamed Noor, says he turned himself in Tuesday

