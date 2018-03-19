Man who fled to Mexico with teen soon headed to Pennsylvania

A man who frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her will soon be in the custody of Pennsylvania authorities.

Federal agents and Mexican authorities found 45-year-old Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen on Saturday and flew them to Miami. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's office says an extradition hearing was held Monday for Esterly, and he will be returned to Pennsylvania in the next two weeks.

The girl arrived Sunday in Philadelphia and was taken home to Allentown, 60 miles (97 kilometers) away.

Esterly faces a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child. Authorities believe Amy willingly traveled with him to Mexico.