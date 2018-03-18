Expand / Collapse search
Three arrested in Colorado after pipe bomb found in stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot

By Fox 31 Denver | Fox News
A pipe bomb was found inside a stolen vehicle at a Walmart in Broomfield, Colorado.

Broomfield police are investigating a pipe bomb that was discovered inside of a stolen vehicle at a Walmart located on the 12100 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

The incident began at 4:10 a.m. when officers were conducting business checks and patrolling the Walmart parking lot when they found a vehicle that had been stolen out of Thornton.

Three suspects have been detained by officers and transported to the Broomfield Jail, including two male suspects and one female suspect.

30-year-old Zach Rickard, 48-year-old John Ulibarri and 28-year-old Heather Moore have been identified as the suspects in this case. Moore is facing eight charges, including motor vehicle theft and fugitive from justice.

Rickard faces six charges, including motor vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

And Ulibarri faces a charge of fugitive from justice.

Adams County Bomb Squad assisted the Broomfield Police Department with this investigation and have confirmed that the device found in the vehicle is a pipe bomb.

The device has been disassembled by the bomb squad and the investigation is ongoing, according to the latest tweet from police.

Authorities will remain on scene as they complete their investigation.

