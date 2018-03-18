First civil suit looms in deadly Florida bridge collapse

The first lawsuit following the deadly bridge collapse at Florida International University on Thursday is expected to be filed on Monday.

"I will be filing the first civil lawsuit related to the #FIUBridgeCollapse tomorrow morning," Matt Morgan, of the Morgan & Morgan law firm, tweeted. "It is imperative we act quickly to secure critical documentation & data. Thoughts & prayers to all the families impacted by this tragedy."

Attorneys with the firm are scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon in Orlando regarding the suit. They said it would be filed on behalf of someone who was injured in the collapse, but did not specify which person.

The newly-constructed bridge collapsed at the school in Miami on Thursday afternoon, killing six people and crushing eight vehicles underneath.

The bridge, which initially was expected to be completed in 2019 but opened last week, was supposed to serve as a safe passageway for people walking from the university to the city of Sweetwater.

While it's not yet clear what exactly caused the $14.2 million bridge to collapse as investigations remain ongoing, Florida's Department of Transportation on Friday said it had received a voicemail from an engineer earlier in the week notifying the agency of a crack in the bridge's concrete — but saying he didn't believe there was a safety risk.

A transcript released Friday showed that Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group told the agency the cracking would need repairs "but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective.”

