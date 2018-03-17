Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS

Second FIU bridge collapse victim identified as worker

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Navaro Brown, a worker with Structural Technologies VSL, was killed Thursday after the “Instant Bridge” collapsed near the Florida International University campus.

Navaro Brown, a worker with Structural Technologies VSL, was killed Thursday after the “Instant Bridge” collapsed near the Florida International University campus.  (Facebook/Reuters)

A worker with a company that helped strengthen bridges was the second victim identified in the catastrophic ‘instant bridge’ collapse that killed six people Thursday in Florida.

Navaro Brown, 37, who worked for Structural Technologies VSL, died in Thursday’s bridge collapse, a spokesman for the company told the Miami Herald. Two other workers who were employed by the company were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

close
Laura Ingle has the latest on the death toll from Miami, Florida. Video

6 dead, 10 hurt in Miami bridge collapse

Laura Ingle has the latest on the death toll from Miami, Florida.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Brown’s family and with the other affected employees,” Michael Biesiada, a spokesman for the company said. “We really appreciate the work of the first responders who immediately offered their help.”

FIRST FLORIDA BRIDGE COLLAPSE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS FIU STUDENT, 18

Biesiada did not immediately say what Brown and the two other employees were doing at the time of the collapse but said the deceased man was “working on the project providing installation support for our products.”

The Miami Herald reported Structural Technologies VL “provides products to strengthen bridges, buildings and other structures.” The media outlet reported the company was paid $439,350 “for post-tensioning work” or “a method for reinforcing concrete.”

FLORIDA BRIDGE COLLAPSE SEEMED ‘LIKE A BOMB HAD EXPLODED,’ WITNESS SAYS

On Friday, the first victim identified from the collapse was 18-year-old Florida International University student Alexa Duran. She was driving her Toyota SUV under the structure when it collapsed on her vehicle. Duran reportedly became entrapped in the rubble.

alexa duran

Alexa Duran, 18, was the first victim to be identified from Thursday's bridge collapse in Florida.

Authorities have not immediately determined what caused the bridge to collapse. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching an investigation into the collapse. 