Senator demands documents related to FIU bridge construction

One Florida senator wants to find out exactly who was behind the faulty construction that may have led to Thursday’s collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that left six people dead and at least 10 more injured.

Ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is “demanding” documents related to the oversight of the FIU bridge construction, according to a press release from his office.

In a letter written to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Nelson said that “there should have been adequate and appropriate oversight on the ground. If anyone dropped the ball and it contributed to this tragedy, then they should be held accountable.”

FIRST FLORIDA BRIDGE COLLAPSE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS FIU STUDENT, 18

He added that “the fact that there were multiple agencies and companies involved, we’re going to need a clear understanding of who had what role in this horrible tragedy.”

He is asking that the Department of Transportation turn over “all records related to the engineering, design, construction, safety and inspection of the project.”

FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSES; 6 KILLED, 10 INJURED, OFFICALS SAY

Nelson is also asking the DOT to provide information regarding a federal grant that was given toward the construction of the bridge, including “all relevant documentation … including the grant agreement itself, any memoranda of understanding between DOT and state and local entities concerning the administration and oversight of this project and any letters issued by DOT related to the project, such as letters of concurrence for the selection of contractors and any letters of approval.”

Nelson is giving the DOT one week to comply with his request.

The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was set to open early next year to help connect students from an area where many students lived to the campus across a busy road. Accelerated construction led the bridge to be installed last weekend instead.