FIU bridge collapse sparks reaction from politicians, lawmakers

A bridge collapse Thursday at Florida International University left several people dead, Fox News has learned. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News that there were multiple fatalities after the "Instant Bridge" collapsed just before 2 p.m. at the Miami-area university.

Local, state and national politicians and lawmakers were soon responding to the news, calling for prayers and saying they were closely monitoring the situation as it developed.

Here's what they've said.

Rick Scott

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he spoke "with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU. I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day."

A tax cut highlight event that Scott was slated to participate in was canceled in light of the news.

Bill Nelson

"My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by this tragic bridge collapse," Florida Senator Bill Nelson tweeted. Nelson said he asked "Sec. of Transportation (Elaine) Chao to start an immediate investigation and assist the university as it is going through this tough time."

Marco Rubio

"Terrible news coming from Miami as a pedestrian bridge has collapsed at @FIU and multiple deaths are reported," Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted. "We will pray for the victims and the entire Panther community."

Rubio, who said he was an adjunct professor at the school for 10 years, labeled the collapse a "horrible tragedy."

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen tweeted that the university community required prayers. "My alma mater, @FIU, needs your prayers today for the victims of the horrible bridge collapse and the university community," she wrote. "Every Panther mourns this afternoon."

Mario Diaz-Balart

"Shocked and distraught by the horrific SW 8 Street bridge collapse," Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tweeted. "Praying for the victims, and for our first responders who are searching for survivors." Balart said that he was contacted by Chao and said he was "grateful" for her "concern and support at this time."

Carlos Curbelo

My staff is on the ground to assist with federal coordination and will continue to be available to any constituents affected and in need of support," Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo tweeted. "As soon as immediate needs have been met, we need to get to the bottom of what happened today and ensure it never happens again."