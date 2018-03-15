Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Transportation

Camper hangs 'precariously' from Florida overpass after crash

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Raw video: RV trailer's back wheels hang over guard rail after crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Video

Camper trailer dangles precariously over highway overpass

Raw video: RV trailer's back wheels hang over guard rail after crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A camper ended up dangling from an interstate overpass in Florida on Thursday after a crash involving three vehicles, officials said.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue posted on Twitter there were no injuries in the crash on Interstate 275, but the camper was hanging "precariously over the guard rail."

Florida Camper 3

A 3-vehicle crash led to a camper hanging off a Florida overpass.  (St. Petersburg Fire Rescue)

Video from highway cameras belonging to the Florida Department of Transportation and photos posted by rescue officials show the trailer's back wheels hanging from the overpass.

Florida Camper 1

Rescue crews worked to save those inside a camper that hung off a Florida overpass.  (Florida Department of Transporation)

Officials have set up a roadblock in the northbound lanes of I-275 through the area, according to FOX13.

SNOW SQUALL CAUSES 81-VEHICLE PILEUP ON OHIO INTERSTATE

The crash happened near exit 22 in St. Petersburg, close to Tropicana Field where the Tampa Bay Rays play.

Florida Camper 2

A camper ended up hanging off an interstate overpass in Florida on Thursday after a crash involving 3 vehicles.  (St. Petersburg Fire Rescue)

The crash and resulting lane closures have snarled traffic in the area.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed