Man pleads guilty in pressure-cooker bomb plot case

A New Jersey man accused of planning to build a pressure cooker bomb and use it in New York City in support of the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Gregory Lepsky pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The Point Pleasant man answered basic yes-or-no questions during Tuesday's appearance in federal court in Trenton.

His plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of 16 to 19 years. Sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

Lepsky was arrested in February 2017 for allegedly stabbing the family dog. A search turned up a pressure cooker and digital evidence of a plan to build and detonate a bomb in support of the Islamic State group.