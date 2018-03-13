Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Transportation

Charter bus carrying high school students plunges into Alabama ravine; injuries reported

By Katherine Lam | Fox News

A charter bus filled with high school students plunged into an Alabama ravine Tuesday morning, leaving numerous people injured, reports said. 

The bus was returning to Houston, Texas after a school trip it fell into a ravine on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County just before 6 a.m., WKRG reported. 

Channelview Independent School District confirmed to Fox News the bus was carrying band students from Channelview High School. They were reportedly coming back from Disney World in Florida.

Several ambulances and helicopters responded to the scene. Reports indicated at least 12 people were seriously injured, and at least 45 people were on the bus, FOX10 reported.

Interstate 10 was shut down after the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam