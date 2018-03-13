Charter bus carrying high school students plunges into Alabama ravine; injuries reported

A charter bus filled with high school students plunged into an Alabama ravine Tuesday morning, leaving numerous people injured, reports said.

The bus was returning to Houston, Texas after a school trip it fell into a ravine on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County just before 6 a.m., WKRG reported.

Channelview Independent School District confirmed to Fox News the bus was carrying band students from Channelview High School. They were reportedly coming back from Disney World in Florida.

Several ambulances and helicopters responded to the scene. Reports indicated at least 12 people were seriously injured, and at least 45 people were on the bus, FOX10 reported.

Interstate 10 was shut down after the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.