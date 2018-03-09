New Jersey's William Paterson University has new president

William Paterson University in New Jersey has a new leader.

The university says Richard Helldobler will assume the post July. 1. He now serves as interim president of Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.

Helldobler's appointment was announced Thursday.

He will succeed Kathleen Waldron, who has led the university since 2010. She announced last August that she would be retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Helldobler previously served as vice president for academic affairs at Shepherd University in West Virginia from 2009-2012. Before that, he held various posts at California University in Pennsylvania from 1990-2009.