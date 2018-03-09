Music professor who said Muslim woman safer in US forced out

An Ohio music professor who said Muslim women and girls are safer in the U.S. than in any Middle Eastern country has been forced to retire.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports University of Cincinnati assistant professor Clifford Adams has been placed on administrative for the remainder of the semester and will retire May 1.

He made the comment online to a Muslim student who had criticized Donald Trump's presidency and spoke about freedom and diversity. Adams wrote "how dare" she complain.

Adams didn't respond immediately Friday to a request for comment. He earlier wrote a letter to The Enquirer saying he was "deeply sorry" and was trying to have a "lively, provocative, scholarly argument."

School spokesman Greg Vehr says the university is "committed to excellence and diversity."

