Frat brother says pledge who died knew danger of drinking

A Florida State University fraternity member charged in a pledge's death says the 20-year-old knew the danger of drinking and attending the off campus party where he died.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that attorneys for Conner Ravelo filed a response this week to a civil lawsuit filed last month by the victim's parents. Ravelo is one of nine former Pi Kappa Phi members facing criminal charges in what investigators say was the hazing-related 2017 death of Andrew Coffey.

The civil suit alleges the defendants were negligent in Coffey's death after a "Big Brother Night," during which pledges drank to excess.

The lawsuit singles out Ravelo — Coffey's "big brother" — for providing a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon. His response said Coffey "knew" the danger and was "negligent" himself.