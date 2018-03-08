The Latest: Ohio parole board hear killer's innocence claim

The Latest on a clemency hearing for a condemned Ohio killer (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The lawyer for a condemned Ohio inmate scheduled to die next month has told the Ohio Parole Board he's innocent and should be spared.

Attorney Jon Oebker (EB'-ker) says there is too much doubt and uncertainty surrounding the conviction of William Montgomery. He told the parole board Thursday that includes a discrepancy in the date of death of Debra Ogle, one of two women Montgomery was accused of shooting.

Montgomery is set to die April 11 for the 1986 slaying of Ogle in the Toledo area.

Stephen Maher is an assistant Ohio Attorney General. He called claims that Ogle was alive days after the double slaying "bogus" and a red herring.

The parole board will issue its recommendation next week on mercy for the 52-year-old Montgomery.

12:10 a.m.

Lawyers for a condemned Ohio inmate scheduled to die next month say he's innocent and should be spared.

The attorneys say there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the conviction of William Montgomery. Those include alternative suspects and a discrepancy in the date of death of one of two women Montgomery was accused of shooting.

Montgomery received a death sentence for the 1986 slaying of Debra Ogle in the Toledo area. He's scheduled to die April 11.

The Ohio Parole Board plans to hear arguments Thursday for and against clemency for the 52-year-old Montgomery.

Prosecutors say evidence points to Montgomery as the killer and he should be denied mercy.