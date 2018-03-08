Cop who allegedly groped, pursued female motorist to receive oral counseling: report

The Tennessee highway patrol officer being sued for allegedly groping a woman during a traffic stop in August, then stopping her again three hours later near her home, will receive "oral counseling" on his "search techniques," authorities said Tuesday.

State Trooper Isaiah Lloyd is reportedly slated for remedial training even though state officials said dashcam video of the two incidents didn't prove anything illegal occured.

"We saw no criminal intent on the video," state Department of Safety and Homeland Security spokeswoman Megan Buell said Tuesday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. "He's been orally counseled on his search techniques."

THP STATEMENT SUPPORTS TROOPER, BUT STATE PROSECUTOR CALLS FOR REVIEW

But, the paper reported, Tennesee Highway Patrol records seem to contradict Lloyd's statement to internal investigators that he had been trained to check inside waistbands during pat-down searches.

Going inside waistbands is not normal pat-down procedure, THP training commanders said, according to the News Sentinel.

The dashcam video shows Lloyd, who was hired by the department in 2015 and had previously served in Iraq, ordering Patricia Aileen Wilson out of her truck on a highway shoulder.

Wilson alleges in her $100,000 lawsuit that Lloyd then put his hands inside her waistband and touched her buttocks and genital area.

Hours later, Lloyd stopped Wilson a second time near her home, purportedly because of the tint on her truck windows, the lawsuit alleges. That's when he allegedly saw Wilson's two young children in the car's backseat.

The lawsuit alleges that Lloyd told her, “We have to stop meeting like this.” Although the first interaction’s audio was recorded, Lloyd reportedly claimed the battery on his microphone died for the second.

For her part, Wilson said she doesn't want Lloyd to suffer permanent consequences -- other than changing his technique.

“I’m not asking for him to lose his job," Wilson told the Knoxville News Sentinel. "I’m not asking him to go to jail. He may be a good officer but when it comes to searches … I want that he gets trained properly and that no other women have to go through what I had to go through. I want it to be known that it’s not OK.”