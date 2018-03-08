Connecticut man facing stolen car charge drives stolen car to court: cops

A man already answering to a stolen car charge drove another stolen car to court in Connecticut Wednesday, police said.

Jonathan Rivera, 25, was at the Hartford Superior Court to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle in February.

As he waited in court, parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found the white 2014 Subaru Legacy that had been reported stolen, The Hartford Courant reported.

Police kept an eye on the car, and arrested Rivera when he got inside and attempted to drive off, The Courant reported.

Rivera has been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.