Alabama man pleads guilty to trying to aid ISIS on US soil

An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to plotting to execute terroristic acts in America for Ithe Islamic State.

Aziz Ihab Sayyed, a 23-year-old American citizen, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Birmingham.

Federal prosecutors said Sayyed, after watching propaganda videos from the terrorist group, bought the ingredients for an explosive and told others about his hope to use it in a car bomb or explosive belt.

In a release, the Justice Department said, “Sayyed researched and learned how to make triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile and extremely dangerous explosive material, purchased the necessary ingredients for the explosive, and professed his aspiration to use TATP in an explosive belt and/or a car bomb, according to the plea agreement.”

As noted in that agreement, Sayyed, who lives in Huntsville, told people he wanted to attack police stations or the Redstone Arsenal military installation in Madison County.

The Justice Department said he also “attempted to form a cell to conduct violent acts within the United States.”

Sayyed was arrested after discussing his plans with an undercover FBI agent posing as an ISIS member.

Sayyed’s plea agreement calls for a 15-year prison sentence, according to Justice.

When Sayyed pleads guilty to the federal charge, the state charge most likely will be dropped, his attorney told WAAY 31.

“The state’s 10 is now off the table, too, for the 15. Now everybody got something in this. The government didn’t hand away its case,” Bruce Gardner, Sayyed’s lawyer, told WAAY 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.