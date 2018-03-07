Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida

Truck carrying beer overturns on Florida interstate, spilling cargo

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A truck carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo after an accident on Interstate 10 in Florida.

A truck carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo after an accident on Interstate 10 in Florida.  (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Motorists on the Florida Panhandle were forced to hit the brakes on Wednesday after a semi-truck carrying beer was involved in an accident and spilled its cargo.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Holt, about 40 miles east of Pensacola.

The truck carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo down a ditch along the highway.

Florida Beer Truck 2

A truck carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo after an accident on Interstate 10 in Florida.  (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

"Thankfully only minor injuries which were treated on scene but the beer didn't fare so well," police said.

Florida Beer Truck 3

A truck carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo after an accident on Interstate 10 in Florida.  (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

MOM FRANTICALLY TRIED TO REVIVE BABY KILLED IN DEADLY BROOKLYN CRASH

Authorities said traffic was slowed through the area due to the roller as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed