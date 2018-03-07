Brazen DC-area ATM thefts captured in surveillance footage

Police and the FBI hunting for three suspects believed to be behind a pair of brazen attempts to steal ATM machines from D.C.-area businesses are hoping to identify them though the release of dramatic surveillance videos.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday urged the public to view both videos showing the suspects crashing into the businesses with trucks before running inside.

“It’s all over the region, not just here,” D.C. Police Commander Will Manplaza told Fox 5 in January after the first incident at a 7-Eleven store in the northern part of the city.

“I think those ATM machines are easier to steal because they are not connected to the wall like a traditional bank. They are kind of by themselves. They are not that heavy. So as you can see, a few people can actually pick it up and take it,” he added.

In the 7-Eleven incident, which took place just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 19, the video shows the suspects backing a blue pickup truck through the store’s windows. Police said they drove off after taking the store’s ATM, but the truck and stolen parts from the machine were later recovered.

On Feb. 20, just over a month later, the suspects are believed to have struck again around 4:30 a.m. in the northeast part of the city, using a different truck to plow into another business. But surveillance footage in that incident shows them failing to get away with the ATM and speeding off in a red truck, which has not yet been located.