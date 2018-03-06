No police search at home of man who shot self by White House

Four days after he fatally shot himself outside the White House, a Florida man's apartment sat untouched by investigators and his roommates had no idea he had died.

An open, empty handgun case sat on the bed of 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess on Tuesday in the Gainesville apartment he shared with two others. There were nine rounds still inside.

Burgess' roommate Justin Ford was distraught when told of Burgess' death by a reporter, saying he has been texting him for days about rent. He said he hadn't heard of the shots fired outside the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time of the shooting.

Neither Metropolitan Police in Washington nor Gainesville Police responded immediately to requests for comment.