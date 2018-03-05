NRA called ‘terrorist organization’ in billboard funded by former Clinton staffer

A new controversial Florida billboard is targeting the National Rifle Association as a “terrorist organization.”

The anti-NRA billboard is funded by Claude Taylor, a former White House staffer for President Bill Clinton, through MAD DOG PAC, a political action committee that also erected billboards calling for President Trump’s impeachment in states across the country.

The Pensacola billboard plainly states: “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

The PAC's website sells a “March For Our Lives Rally Pack” for $50 that includes an “NRA Terror” T-shirt and rally signs with “Impeachment Now” buttons and bumper stickers ahead of the gun-control rally on March 24 following the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Taylor plans to put up more anti-NRA billboards in red states across the nation.

"With the GOP majority in the House and in the Senate, the NRA makes impossible any meaningful, common-sense gun reform," Taylor told the Pensacola News Journal.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'KILL THE NRA' VANDALIZED BILLBOARD POPS UP IN WAKE OF FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Folks in the area are not fans of the billboard calling the NRA a terrorist organization.

"It's a freedom of speech thing, but it kind of borders on slander," Patrick Eakins, an auto shop worker, told Pensacola News. "A lot of people here count on hunting and harvesting wild game and stuff like that for food. There's a lot of gun owners here that are going to have a negative reaction to (the sign). Personally, I don't agree with what it's saying.”

Recently, anti-gun activists altered a billboard advertisement to read “Shoot A School Kid Only $29” outside of Las Vegas, where a shooter killed 58 people during a country music concert and injured hundreds more.

Last month, a billboard was vandalized to read “Kill The NRA” along a major highway in Kentucky.

ANTI-GUN ACTIVISTS ALTER BILLBOARD AD TO READ, 'SHOOT A SCHOOL KID'

Taylor told the local news he plans to put up another NRA terror billboard in Oklahoma and two in Texas.

"The NRA is helping facilitate the introduction to the civilian marketplace of a broad range of military grade weaponry that is inappropriate, unsafe and unwise to have in civilian hands," he said. "And legislatively, the NRA owns the GOP."