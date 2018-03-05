Man shot and killed at Texas house party after putting on bulletproof vest, police say

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Texas house party after he put on a bulletproof vest and said to his friend, “shoot me,” according to reports.

About six to eight people were at the house party in Houston just after 1 a.m. when the man put on a bulletproof vest, FOX26 Houston reported. The gunman, identified as Jason Griffin, 39, allegedly shot the man and fled the scene, according to police.

Griffin’s girlfriend, Mary Warstler, told KTRK her boyfriend didn’t intend to kill his friend, identified Monday as Daniel Barber.

"[Barber] goes 'shoot me.' Well, [Griffin] didn't think there was nothing in it, and he did. And the dude went '[expletive] that hurt' and then he dropped. And then Jason ripped the vest off of him and tried to help him,'" Warstler told KTRK.

Warstler told the news station Griffin was at the party to sell his friend a “flak jacket.”

Barber was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived. It’s unclear if the bullet went through the vest or it struck an area that the body was not covered.

Griffin was found at a nearby hospital and was being treated for a medical issue, according to FOX26. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of body armor.